AGL

Australia's AGL Energy names Patricia McKenzie as new chair

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published

Top Australian power producer AGL Energy said on Monday board member Patricia McKenzie would replace Peter Botten as chair, beginning an overhaul after scrapping plans to split its coal-fired generation unit from its energy retail business.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Top Australian power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday board member Patricia McKenzie would replace Peter Botten as chair, beginning an overhaul after scrapping plans to split its coal-fired generation unit from its energy retail business.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters