Australia's AGL Energy names Patricia McKenzie as new chair

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Top Australian power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday board member Patricia McKenzie would replace Peter Botten as chair, beginning an overhaul after scrapping plans to split its coal-fired generation unit from its energy retail business.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.