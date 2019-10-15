Australia's AGL Energy makes $19 mln bid for telco Southern Phone

Adds details on deal, shares

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX on Wednesday offered to buy local telecom firm Southern Phone Company, marking its second foray into the telecom sector this year as the energy retailer attempts to further capitalise on its large customer base.

AGL offered A$27.5 million ($18.56 million) for Southern Phone, and said the deal was part of a shift towards becoming a broader service provider.

"The proposal is part of AGL's plans to pursue growth in the convergence of energy and data," the company said in a statement.

The energy retailer had earlier in the year made and backed out of two separate takeover attempts for telecom firm Vocus Group Ltd VOC.AX.

AGL said it would maintain Southern's brand and operations. The offer is subject to being approved by the telecom company's shareholders.

Southern Phone did not immediately respond to an email seeking a comment.

AGL's shares were trading about 0.2% higher at 0024 GMT, while the broader market .AXJO was up about 0.9%.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich)

