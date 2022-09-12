Australia's AGL Energy extends Victoria power station outage to October

Adds background, further details

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX on Monday further pushed the restart of a unit of its Loy Yang A power station in Victoria by a month to late October, owing to a defect in the plant's generator.

The extended delay in resolving the outage, which has been ongoing since April, could worsen the looming power crisis in a country reeling from several other outages at coal plants across eastern Australia, amid peak demand for electricity during the winter.

Loy Yang A has four units with a total capacity of 2,210 megawatts (MW), and supplies about 30% of the state of Victoria's power needs.

The extension was a result of a defect in a part identified during testing of the generator rotor at Loy Yang A Unit 2, which AGL is attempting to accommodate through further changes to the outage profile of other units.

"At this stage it is not expected that the further extension of the Loy Yang A Unit 2 outage will have a material impact on AGL's FY23 earnings guidance," AGL said.

AGL expects the impact from the extension of the outage to be offset by strong performance of the portfolio during August and September as other units have returned to service.

This would be the second such extension for the power station. The company had previously expected to resolve the outage by Aug. 1, but extended it to the second half of September.

