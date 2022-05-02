AGL

Australia's AGL Energy continues to back demerger plan

AGL Energy on Tuesday backed its plan again to demerge itself, a day after tech billionaire and climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes unveiled a 11.28% stake in Australia's biggest power producer and said he would vote against it.

Cannon-Brookes, in a letter released on Monday, called AGL's plan to split into two companies "flawed", even as the company maintained it was in the best interest of its shareholders.

