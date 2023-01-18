Australia's AGL Energy appoints Damien Nicks as CEO

Adds details, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX on Thursday named interim boss Damien Nicks as its permanent chief executive, months after the power producer's botched demerger plans forced the resignation of its CEO and other top executives.

The company also named Gary Brown as its chief financial officer, and the appointments come after shareholders in Australia's largest power producer in November approved all four directors proposed by its top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Cannon-Brookes in May last year opposed AGL's plans to split the company, and Chairman Peter Botten and Chief Executive Graeme Hunt decided to step down.

Nicks has been the company's interim chief executive since October last year and was its chief financial officer prior to that. He joined the company in 2013.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.