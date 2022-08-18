Australia's AGL Energy annual profit more than halves

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX posted a 58% drop in annual profit on Friday, hit by lower wholesale electricity prices, an outage at its Victoria power station and costs related to a demerger proposal.

AGL said underlying profit after tax attributable was A$225 million ($155.52 million), compared with A$537 million a year ago and a Refinitiv estimate of A$234.4 million.

($1 = 1.4468 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Aditya Soni)

