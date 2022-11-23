Australia's AGL Energy announces closure of Torrens Island 'B' power station

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Thursday it plans to shut down its gas-fired power station Torrens Island 'B' in South Australia on June 30, 2026, in an attempt to remold its Torrens Island site into a "low-carbon industrial energy hub".

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

