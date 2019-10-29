Australia's AGL agrees 15-year battery power supply deal with Maoneng

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX has agreed a 15-year deal to buy battery power from Australian-Chinese Maoneng Group to ensure supply and pricing security during peak periods, the companies said on Wednesday.

Maoneng will develop four large-scale batteries with a total capacity of 200MW/400MWh to be operational from 2023 to fulfil the deal.

AGL will be able to call on that supply, which is enough energy to power up to 30,000 homes, for a fixed price over the 15 years.

The deal comes as Australia struggles to cope with variable wind and solar power and ageing coal-fired plants that are often overloaded during the hot summer months, leading to widespread shutdowns and price spikes for consumers.

"Australia’s energy market is undergoing significant changes and large-scale batteries like these will be pivotal in providing firming capacity in the shift between baseload power and renewables," AGL Chief Executive Brett Redman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.