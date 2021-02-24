Australia's Afterpay to explore global listing as first-half sales double

Adds details about results, listing plans

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Afterpay APT.AXsaid on Thursday it was exploring an additional listing abroadamid increased U.S. investor interest and as the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm's first half sales more than doubled on strong holiday shopping growth.

Afterpay and its global competitors such as Sweden's Klarna, Affirm AFRM.O and Zip Co Z1P.AX have witnessed explosive growth since the pandemic locked down much of the world and turned more people toward online shopping.

The Australian fintech also said it was raising A$1.25 billion through the issue of convertible notes.

Afterpay's shares have surged around 1,500% since March, establishing itself as Australia's 12th most valuable company.

The value of transactions done through Afterpay rose to A$9.8 billion ($7.81 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, twice that of the A$4.8 billion processed a year ago.

Active customers using Afterpay shot up 1.9 million to 13.1 million in the three months to December.

Afterpay processed A$4.2 billion in transactions in North America, largely in the United States, the industry's biggest prize, and saw active customers rise 1.6 million to 8.1 million in the December quarter.

Klarna, Afterpay's main global rival, is also reportedly about to tap more private funding. The company is reporting full-year results later on Thursday.

($1 = 1.2547 Australian dollars)

Americans take to 'buy now, pay later' shopping during pandemic, but can they afford it?

EXCLUSIVE-Australia's BNPL boom pushes identity theft to record, data shows

FOCUS-Buy now, pay whenever? Lockdown lift for online shopping loans

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.