Australia's Afterpay submits external audit report on money laundering concerns

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Afterpay Touch Group Ltd APT.AX has provided an external auditor's report to Australia's financial crime watchdog, the company said on Wednesday, following suspected non-compliance with laws on money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

In June, AUSTRAC had told the buy-now-pay-later company to hire an external auditor at its own expense and report back in 60 days, after the agency found reasonable grounds to suspect non-compliance by the company.

