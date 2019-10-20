Australia's Afterpay says not part of RBA review as shares fall further

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Afterpay Touch Group Ltd APT.AX said on Monday it was not currently a part of a review by the Australian central bank on surcharging practices in the payments industry, attempting to stem a days-long fall in its share price.

Afterpay shares dropped as much as 8% to A$27.25 in early trade on Monday, hitting their lowest level since Aug. 28.

The company's shares have been sliding since last Wednesday, when brokerage UBS initiated coverage of Afterpay with a target price of A$17.25, a level that was half the value of Afterpay's close on the previous day.

The apparent bad news was compounded when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) launched a review on Wednesday into whether "policy action" was required in relation to no-surcharge rules levied by many buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firms.

"Afterpay is not currently subject to an RBA inquiry or review process," the company said in a statement. "We welcome the opportunity to engage with the RBA as part of its broad based, periodic review of the payments industry next year."

