Australia's Afterpay requests trading halt ahead of planned capital raising

Reuters
Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd on Tuesday requested a trading halt on its shares ahead of an announcement on a proposed capital raising.

July 7 (Reuters) - The company, in a statement to the stock exchange, requested the trading halt remain in place until the announcement is released or the start of trading on July 9, whichever was earlier.

