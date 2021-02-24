US Markets
APT

Australia's Afterpay on trading halt for capital raise ahead of results

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Afterpay APT.AX went on a trading halt on Thursday ahead of a capital raise through the issue of convertible notes ahead of the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm's half-year results.

The company requested the halt to last up to March 1.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

