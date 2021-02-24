Australia's Afterpay first-half underlying sales more than double

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Afterpay's APT.AX first-half sales more than doubled, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Thursday, spurred on by strong holiday shopping particularly in the United States.

The value of transactions done through Afterpay rose to A$9.8 billion ($7.81 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, twice that of the A$4.8 billion processed a year ago.

($1 = 1.2547 Australian dollars)

