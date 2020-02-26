Australia's Afterpay first-half loss widens

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX reported a bigger half-yearly loss on Thursday, as it grows its customer base in markets outside Australia for the popular payment offering that is attracting greater regulatory scrutiny.

It reported a loss of A$28.9 million ($19.06 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 from A$22 million previously.

($1 = 1.5161 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.