Australia's Afterpay first-half loss widens

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd reported a bigger half-yearly loss on Thursday, as it grows its customer base in markets outside Australia for the popular payment offering that is attracting greater regulatory scrutiny.

It reported a loss of A$28.9 million ($19.06 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 from A$22 million previously.

($1 = 1.5161 Australian dollars)

