Australia's Afterpay considers U.S. listing as Q3 sales more than double

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN COATES

April 20 (Reuters) - Afterpay APT.AX said on Tuesday it was exploring a U.S. listing without disclosing a timeline, as the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm's third-quarter sales volumes more than doubled and beat market expectations.

The Melbourne-based fintech reported underlying sales, the value of transactions it processed, of A$5.2 billion ($4.04 billion) in the three months ended March, 104% higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2885 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

