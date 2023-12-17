Australia's Adbri receives $1.4 billion offer from Barro Group and CRH

Adds more details on deal from paragraph 2

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian construction materials firm Adbri ABC.AX said on Monday it is in exclusive talks with CRH CRH.N and the Barro Group Pty Ltd for the two companies to buy shares that Barro does not already own, in a deal worth about A$2.1 billion ($1.41 billion).

CRH, a building materials solutions provider, and Barro, a concrete supplier, have offered A$3.20 per share - a 41% premium to the company's last closing price on Dec. 15.

The deal is subject to various court and regulatory approvals, including from Foreign Investment Review Board.

Both CRH and the Barro Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 1.4937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Deepa Babington)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.