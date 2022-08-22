Australia's Adbri drops 20% as higher costs pressure hits half-year profit

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian Adbri Ltd ABC.AX slid 20% on Monday, after the cement maker posted a sharp drop in half-year profit hit by a rise in production costs amid high inflation.

The firm, earlier known as Adelaide Brighton Cement, blamed higher raw material, transport and fuel costs for a 15% decline in statutory profit of A$48.1 million ($33.15 million) for the six months ended June 30. Its shares hit their lowest level in more that two years.

Inflation in Australia is likely headed for a three-decade high, with the central bank warning earlier this month that it would need to hike interest rates further that would slow growth sharply.

"The uncertainty in the current economic and operating environment makes it difficult to provide quantitative guidance at this time," the company said in a statement.

While Adbri expects demand to stay strong from the residential, infrastructure and mining sectors through the second half of the fiscal year, it flagged a drag in building and project completion time frames due to materials and labour shortages.

"Softness in retail spending is expected to impact masonry demand, with increased interest rates impacting household discretionary spend," it added.

Analysts at both UBS and Jefferies said that cost headwinds are likely to affect the company in the second half of the financial year.

Wet weather conditions in New South Wales and Queensland through the period also hampered its margins. The company reported an 8% increase in revenue to A$812.4 million.

($1 = 1.4510 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

