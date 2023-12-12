AustralianSuper ups program size with Churchill Asset Management to $1.5 bln

Adds more details from paragraph 2-4, quote in paragraph 5

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Superannuation fund AustralianSuper said on Wednesday it has increased the program size of its partnership with U.S.-based Churchill Asset Management to $1.5 billion, in an effort to increase investments in the private credit market.

The investment programme, which started with an initial installment of $250 million in 2022, targets senior and unitranche loans to private equity-backed U.S. mid-size companies.

AustralianSuper has over $4.5 billion invested in private credit globally, and aims to triple its exposure in the coming years through a mix of direct lending via its in-house private credit team and strategic partnerships with specialist managers.

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of American asset manager Nuveen, which itself is a unit of financial planning firm TIAA.

"We believe the current environment is especially appealing to increase our investments in private credit," AustralianSuper Head of Private Credit Nick Ward said.

