AustralianSuper to vote against Brookfield's $9.8 bln offer for Origin Energy

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Superannuation fund AustralianSuper said on Tuesday it intends to vote against the Brookfield-led consortium's A$15.35 billion ($9.78 billion) takeover offer for Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX, stating the offer undervalues the energy producer.

AustralianSuper owns a 13.68% stake in Origin Energy, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 1.5694 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

