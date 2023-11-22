News & Insights

AustralianSuper to reject Brookfield's new $10.6 bln proposal for Origin Energy

November 22, 2023 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Origin Energy's ORG.AX largest shareholder AustralianSuper said on Thursday it will vote against a latest revised $10.6 billion takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium, reiterating its view that the offer is "substantially below" its estimate of the power producer's long-term value.

Under the new terms, the A$9.43 per share bid remains but some investors can stay invested in the energy markets business that would be owned by Brookfield.

AustralianSuper, which owns more than 17% in Origin Energy, said the latest "low-ball offer" reaffirmed its view that the bid remained substantially below its estimate of the energy retailer's long-term value.

"AustralianSuper is resolute the value and future value of Origin is better in the hands of AustralianSuper members and other shareholders than a private equity consortium planning to shortchange them," the pension fund said.

A meeting in Sydney to vote on the original bid on Thursday has been delayed until Dec. 4 to consider the new offer, Origin said earlier.

