News & Insights

EDV

AustralianSuper snaps up additional stakes in Pilbara Minerals, Endeavour Group

January 09, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper increased its shareholdings in Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX and Endeavour Group EDV.AX to 6.1% and 8.8%, respectively, two exchange filings showed on Tuesday.

AustralianSuper emerged as a substantial stakeholder in Pilbara in November with a 5.1% share at a time of heightened interest in the country's lithium miners.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.