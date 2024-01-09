AustralianSuper snaps up additional stakes in Pilbara Minerals, Endeavour Group

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper increased its shareholdings in Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX and Endeavour Group EDV.AX to 6.1% and 8.8%, respectively, two exchange filings showed on Tuesday.

AustralianSuper emerged as a substantial stakeholder in Pilbara in November with a 5.1% share at a time of heightened interest in the country's lithium miners.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

