AustralianSuper rejects Brookfield offer to take part in Origin takeover

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 12, 2023 — 11:14 pm EST

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian pension fund AustralianSuper said on Monday it had rejected "an eleventh hour and unsolicited" offer received from a Brookfield-led consortium to take part in the takeover of Origin Energy, and said it will be voting against the deal.

Brookfield and EIG Partners earlier this month offered a "best and final" A$9.53 per share for Origin after raising a previous bid.

Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper opposes the offer and has already said it intends to use its stake last reported at 15% to vote against the deal at a Nov. 23 shareholder meeting.

