AustralianSuper raises stake in Origin Energy to 15%

Adds more details, context after paragraph 2

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Superannuation fund AustralianSuper has raised its stake in power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX to 15.03%, an exchange filing on Monday showed.

The company's largest shareholder, which manages about A$300 billion in assets, had rejected a A$16.40 billion ($10.68 billion) bid from the Brookfield-EIG consortium, noting that A$9.53 per share offer remained "substantially below" its estimate of Origin's long-term value.

The Brookfield-led consortium is set to hold a shareholder meeting on Nov. 23, where it will urge investors to vote in favour of the deal rejected by AustralianSuper, which has a stake that could topple the bid requiring 75% approval depending on the turnout.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Richard Chang)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.