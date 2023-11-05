News & Insights

AustralianSuper raises stake in Origin Energy to 15%

November 05, 2023 — 06:16 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Superannuation fund AustralianSuper has raised its stake in power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX to 15.03%, an exchange filing on Monday showed.

The company's largest shareholder, which manages about A$300 billion in assets, had rejected a A$16.40 billion ($10.68 billion) bid from the Brookfield-EIG consortium, noting that A$9.53 per share offer remained "substantially below" its estimate of Origin's long-term value.

The Brookfield-led consortium is set to hold a shareholder meeting on Nov. 23, where it will urge investors to vote in favour of the deal rejected by AustralianSuper, which has a stake that could topple the bid requiring 75% approval depending on the turnout.

