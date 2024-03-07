News & Insights

AustralianSuper raises stake in lithium miner Pilbara Minerals

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

March 07, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - AustralianSuper has increased its stake in lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The country's largest pension fund now holds a voting power of 7.37% in Pilbara, compared to a previous holding of 5.10%.

Pilbara Minerals is Australia's most shorted stock at 21.3%, according to data provider ShortMan. The purchase comes as signs emerge that global demand for lithium might be reviving.

