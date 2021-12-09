AustralianSuper offloads 16.8% Ausgrid stake to Dutch pension fund APG

Adds Ausgrid's response

Dec 9 (Reuters) - AustralianSuper, the country's largest pension fund, said on Thursday it had sold two-thirds of its original holding in electricity distributor Ausgrid to Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management.

APG, on behalf of its pension fund client ABP, has acquired the 16.8% stake in Ausgrid, the biggest owner of power poles and wires in New South Wales, following a competitive auction, AustralianSuper said without disclosing a deal value.

Ausgrid, in an email to Reuters, said it cannot disclose the deal value but added that it was "substantial".

AustralianSuper said it will retain an 8.4% stake, along with its indirect holding through the IFM Australia infrastructure fund. The company and IFM Investors had acquired a combined 50.4% stake in Ausgrid in 2016 for A$16.189 billion ($11.62 billion).

APG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal marks the second sale of a New South Wales-based poles and wires asset since the state's privatisation binge last decade, and will allow the Australian superannuation fund to rebalance its A$25 billion infrastructure portfolio to explore growth opportunities offshore.

Transmission networks have proved to be a source of steady returns for sizeable private-capital investors. APG, which had 622 billion euros ($704.66 billion) worth of assets as of end-October, is the latest fund in an increasing list of superannuation funds that will invest in Australian infrastructure and utility assets.

($1 = 0.8827 euros)

($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)

