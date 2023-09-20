News & Insights

AustralianSuper increases stake in Origin Energy to 13.68%

September 20, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Updates with details from paragraph 2

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia's largest superannuation fund AustralianSuper said on Thursday it has increased its stake in Origin Energy ORG.AX by 1.02%, taking its total shareholding in the power producer to 13.68%.

Based on Origin's last closing level of A$8.670, the additional stake in the power producer is valued at A$151.3 million ($97 million), according to Reuters calculation.

"Origin’s current share price is substantially below our estimate of its long-term value and this is why we have increased our holding in the company," AustralianSuper said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for details.

($1 = 1.5601 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.