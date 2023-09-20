AustralianSuper increases stake in Origin Energy to 13.68%

Updates with details from paragraph 2

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia's largest superannuation fund AustralianSuper said on Thursday it has increased its stake in Origin Energy ORG.AX by 1.02%, taking its total shareholding in the power producer to 13.68%.

Based on Origin's last closing level of A$8.670, the additional stake in the power producer is valued at A$151.3 million ($97 million), according to Reuters calculation.

"Origin’s current share price is substantially below our estimate of its long-term value and this is why we have increased our holding in the company," AustralianSuper said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for details.

($1 = 1.5601 Australian dollars)

