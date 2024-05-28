AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Steadfast Group Limited, with its voting power rising from 6.38% to 7.51% as reported on May 22, 2024. This change reflects an acquisition of additional shares, resulting in AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now holding 83,074,167 ordinary shares. The financial community is abuzz as this move by a major investor suggests a growing confidence in Steadfast Group’s market position.

