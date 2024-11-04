AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Audinate Group

News & Insights

November 04, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Audinate Group Ltd, now holding an 8.89% stake, up from 7.84%. This change reflects a strategic move in their investment portfolio, showcasing confidence in Audinate’s future potential. Such substantial shifts in shareholder interests often signal significant developments for investors to watch.

