AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Audinate Group

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Audinate Group Ltd, now holding an 8.89% stake, up from 7.84%. This change reflects a strategic move in their investment portfolio, showcasing confidence in Audinate’s future potential. Such substantial shifts in shareholder interests often signal significant developments for investors to watch.

