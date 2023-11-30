AustralianSuper becomes substantial holder in Pilbara Minerals with 5.1% stake

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3, share move in paragraph 4

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pension fund AustralianSuper has become a substantial stakeholder in Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, with a 5.10% share in the lithium miner, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

AustralianSuper's stake acquisition in Pilbara comes amid an increase in stakes in Origin Energy by the pension fund, which had earlier rejected a complex new offer by a Brookfield-EIG consortium.

Origin rejected a A$12.3 billion ($8.17 billion) revised bid by the Brookfield-led consortium, but recommended accepting its initial offer. As of date, AustralianSuper owns over 17% of Origin.

Shares of the lithium miner ended about 2.3% higher at A$3.64 per share.

($1 = 1.5060 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sonia Cheema)

