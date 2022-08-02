Australians kept shopping in Q2 but wallets may be closing

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales posted a solid rise in real terms last quarter even as swelling prices ate up more of the consumer dollar, though there are signs higher borrowing costs are finally turning the tide on spending.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real retail sales rose 1.4% in the June quarter to A$94.3 billion ($65.1 billion). That topped market forecasts of a 1.2% increase and will make a valuable contribution to economic growth.

The upbeat result will offer some comfort to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that consumers can withstand its aggressive policy tightening, though more timely data suggests some are cutting back on non-essentials.

($1 = 1.4486 Australian dollars)

