Commodities

Australian zinc explorer Heron Resources gets waiver on debt facility

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published

Australia's Heron Resources Ltd said on Monday it received an extension to waivers regarding a loan facility, giving the cash-strapped zinc explorer more time to come up with a funding plan.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Heron Resources Ltd HRR.AX said on Monday it received an extension to waivers regarding a loan facility, giving the cash-strapped zinc explorer more time to come up with a funding plan.

A cash crunch due to a 7 month delay in the completion of construction at the company's zinc and copper-bearing Woodlawn mine in New South Wales prompted Heron Resources to enter a standstill agreement with its lender in August.

The agreement had given the company time until Sept. 27 to come up with a financing package that addresses its potential short-term capital crunch.

Heron's cash woes come at a time when zinc prices have dropped sharply due to a supply glut, with prices in London hitting a three-year low of $2,190 at the start of the month.

The lender has now agreed to an extension, waiving potential non-compliance with provisions contained in the senior loan facility and certain other liquidity level requirements, Heron said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular