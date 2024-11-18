Australian Wealth Advisors Releases Annual Investor Update

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. has released its annual general meeting investor update, highlighting its financial performance for the year ending June 2024. The company emphasizes that the information provided is for general purposes and should not be considered as specificinvestment advice urging investors to consult with their financial advisors before making decisions.

