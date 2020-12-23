Australian watchdog to not take action against Westpac in illegal payments probe

Adds ASIC's response

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Wednesday the country's corporate regulator will not take any action against it, after a probe into allegations that the lender enabled millions of illegal payments to people exploiting children.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), had begun its probe after financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC in November 2019 accused the country's second biggest lender of breaching anti-money laundering laws.

The ASIC declined Reuters request to comment on Westpac's statement.

In September, Westpac had settled AUSTRAC's lawsuit against the claims and additional breaches that were discovered worth A$1.3 billion ($983.58 million).

The scandal cost former Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer his job and led Westpac to book hefty provisions in its earnings, while also being questioned for its risk culture and corporate governance.

($1 = 1.3217 Australian dollars)

