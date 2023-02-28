Australian watchdog sues coal miner TerraCom over whistleblower protections

Updates with background, further details

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator has begun civil proceedings against coal miner TerraCom Ltd TER.AX for breaching whistleblower protections after a former employee claimed that it had falsifed the quality of its coal for export.

The case concerns the conduct of TerraCom and its directors and officers in response to allegations made by the employee, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said.

In May 2021, ASIC broadened a probe into the company and assayer ALS Ltd over inflating coal quality in export documentation that came to light as part of an unfair dismissal suit lodged by the whistleblower.

ASIC alleges that TerraCom and its senior company employees engaged in conduct that harmed the whistleblower.

The company said it will "vigorously" defend the proceedings.

Shares of the Queensland-based miner were down more than 4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

