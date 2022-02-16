Australian watchdog presses for more gas supply to avert shortfall

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Wednesday urged the national government and states to remove barriers to new gas supplies to fill a shortfall expected from 2026 in the country's east coast market.

However, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in its latest gas market report that an anticipated supply crunch this year for the country's southern states had eased.

The ACCC had said six months ago this year's supply outlook for southern states was "precarious", but in Wednesday's update said there now should be enough gas available to supply those states by pipeline from the northern state of Queensland.

The regulator added, however, the need to transport the gas "may put upward pressure" on prices in the south of the country.

In the long term, the supply outlook remained "tight and uncertain", with forecast output unlikely to be able to meet domestic and export demand from the east coast from 2026, in line with previous reports.

To help boost supply, the regulator said the national government and states should improve supply diversity by not granting acreage to producers who already have substantial acreage and by encouraging development of new basins.

The government should also improve third party access to pipelines and storage, the ACCC said.

The east coast market is mainly supplied by a handful of companies, including Santos Ltd STO.AX, Shell Plc SHEL.L and Australia Pacific LNG, led by ConocoPhillips COP.N - all three of which also export liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Those LNG producers have steadily cut supply to the domestic market, with contracts for 160 petajoules in 2022 down 50% from quantities supplied in 2017 and 2018, the ACCC said.

Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said it was becoming increasingly difficult to develop resources, due to legal challenges and regulatory hurdles.

"That's the problem Australia is having right now - supply is not coming to the market fast enough," he told reporters at a results briefing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Jane Wardell)

