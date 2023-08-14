News & Insights

Australian wages rise 0.8% in Q2, slightly misses forecasts

August 14, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian wage growth held steady in the last quarter, while annual pay increases eased slightly from decade-highs, a soft result that would add to the rate pause case for the time being.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed its wage price index rose 0.8% in the June quarter from the previous quarter, just under forecasts of a 0.9% increase.

Annual pay growth eased a little to 3.6% from 3.7% the previous quarter, also missing forecasts of 3.7%.

