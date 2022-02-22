Australian wages pick up in Q4, growth still gradual

Australian wages picked up last quarter as a rapidly tightening labour market drove intense competition for workers, but annual growth was still short of levels that policy makers say would justify a rise in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index (WPI) rose 0.7% in the December quarter, matching forecasts and the largest increase since late 2013.

The annual rate picked up to 2.3%, but missed forecasts of 2.4% which caused a dip in the local dollar. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll lagged at 2.1%.

