Australian Vintage Sees Major Director Share Acquisition

November 07, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Australian Vintage Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, James Williamson. Through an on-market trade, Williamson increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, raising his stake to over 26.5 million shares. This substantial acquisition reflects a notable shift in the company’s director-level stock interests, drawing attention from investors keen on tracking insider activity.

