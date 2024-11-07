Australian Vintage Sees Major Director Share Acquisition

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Australian Vintage Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, James Williamson. Through an on-market trade, Williamson increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, raising his stake to over 26.5 million shares. This substantial acquisition reflects a notable shift in the company’s director-level stock interests, drawing attention from investors keen on tracking insider activity.

For further insights into AU:AVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.