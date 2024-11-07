Australian Vintage Sees Major Director Share Acquisition

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.
Australian Vintage Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, James Williamson. Through an on-market trade, Williamson increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, raising his stake to over 26.5 million shares. This substantial acquisition reflects a notable shift in the company’s director-level stock interests, drawing attention from investors keen on tracking insider activity.
