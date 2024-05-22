Australian Vintage Requests Trading Halt

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX: AVG) has requested a trading halt on its securities, effective prior to market opening on 23rd May 2024. The halt is in anticipation of a forthcoming company update, including trading information, and will last until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on 27th May 2024. The company asserts that there are no known reasons for the halt not to be granted and there is no additional information necessary to inform the market at this time.

