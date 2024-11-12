News & Insights

Australian Vintage Ltd to Unveil Key Financial Strategies

November 12, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Australian Vintage Ltd is set to update its shareholders on the company’s financial performance and key strategies during its Annual General Meeting. The meeting, which is a hybrid event, will feature addresses from Interim Chairman James Williamson and CEO Craig Garvin. This engagement aims to provide crucial insights into the company’s future direction.

