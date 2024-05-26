News & Insights

Australian Vintage Ltd Plans Capital Raise Amid Suspension

May 26, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVG) has voluntarily suspended trading of its shares on the ASX as it prepares to announce a proposed capital raising and debt refinancing in connection with a recent trading update. The company expects to lift the suspension and disclose the details around June 11, 2024. This strategic move is in response to higher than expected net debt and upcoming reductions in bank capacity, which the company believes is essential to secure additional capital for its future operations.

