Australian Vintage Director Acquires Significant Shares

Australian Vintage Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Margaret Zabel, who has acquired 207,162 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $30,000. This on-market trade indicates a potential increase in confidence or commitment from the director towards the company’s future.

