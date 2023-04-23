Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Price Target Decreased by 5.35% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) has been revised to 0.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 0.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,543K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVG by 18.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 612K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Vintage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVG is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 3,556K shares.

