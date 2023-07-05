Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Price Target Decreased by 15.57% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an decrease of 15.57% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.46 to a high of 0.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

Australian Vintage Maintains 7.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Vintage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVG is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 3,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,462K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVG by 18.44% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 612K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

