Australian Vanadium’s New Battery Project Targets Energy Market

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.
Australian Vanadium Limited is advancing its energy storage ambitions with Project Lumina, spearheaded by its subsidiary VSUN Energy. The initiative involves the development of a modular and scalable vanadium flow battery system that could offer a competitive cost advantage in Australia’s energy market compared to lithium-ion solutions. This project aligns with the company’s broader strategy to capitalize on its vanadium production and meet the increasing demand for long-duration energy storage in Australia.
