Australian Vanadium’s New Battery Project Targets Energy Market

Australian Vanadium Limited is advancing its energy storage ambitions with Project Lumina, spearheaded by its subsidiary VSUN Energy. The initiative involves the development of a modular and scalable vanadium flow battery system that could offer a competitive cost advantage in Australia’s energy market compared to lithium-ion solutions. This project aligns with the company’s broader strategy to capitalize on its vanadium production and meet the increasing demand for long-duration energy storage in Australia.

