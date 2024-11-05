News & Insights

Australian Vanadium’s New Battery Project Targets Energy Market

November 05, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited is advancing its energy storage ambitions with Project Lumina, spearheaded by its subsidiary VSUN Energy. The initiative involves the development of a modular and scalable vanadium flow battery system that could offer a competitive cost advantage in Australia’s energy market compared to lithium-ion solutions. This project aligns with the company’s broader strategy to capitalize on its vanadium production and meet the increasing demand for long-duration energy storage in Australia.

