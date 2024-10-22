News & Insights

Australian Vanadium Sets Date for Shareholders Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders can participate by attending in person, voting by proxy, or appointing a representative. The company encourages shareholders to submit their proxy voting instructions in advance to ensure their votes are counted.

