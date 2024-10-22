Australian Vanadium Sets Date for Shareholders Meeting

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders can participate by attending in person, voting by proxy, or appointing a representative. The company encourages shareholders to submit their proxy voting instructions in advance to ensure their votes are counted.

For further insights into AU:AVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.