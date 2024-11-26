Australian Vanadium Issues 10 Million Performance Rights

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance employee engagement and reward performance. Such actions can impact the company’s future growth and investor interest.

