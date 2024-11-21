News & Insights

Australian Vanadium Gains Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the ratification of prior share issues. The meeting also saw the election and re-election of directors, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

