Australian Vanadium Director Acquires 10 Million Performance Rights

Australian Vanadium Limited announced a significant change in its director’s interest, with Joanne Margaret Gaines acquiring 10 million performance rights valued at approximately $130,000. This acquisition, made under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan, highlights a strategic move approved by shareholders to align the interests of the director with company performance. Investors might find this development intriguing as it signals confidence in the company’s future growth.

